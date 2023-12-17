Activest Wealth Management Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 13,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $488.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.42 and its 200 day moving average is $446.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

