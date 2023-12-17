Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,059 shares during the period.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 8.8 %

ACOR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACOR

About Acorda Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.