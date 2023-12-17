980 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

