8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

EGHT opened at $3.61 on Friday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.40.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 272,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

