870 Shares in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA ERTH opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

