514 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

