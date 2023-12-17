484 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

