386 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

