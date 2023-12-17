3,528 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 87,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 227.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97,264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance increased its stake in Walt Disney by 120.4% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 184,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.14.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

