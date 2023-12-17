348 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %

SHW opened at $309.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $311.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

