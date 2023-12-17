3,470 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.