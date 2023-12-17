3,242 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.60. The stock has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

