2,347 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 22.4% in the third quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.61. The company has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.