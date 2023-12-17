17,471 Shares in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.94% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

