157 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $490.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

