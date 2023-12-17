1,132 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $192.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $202.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.12.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

