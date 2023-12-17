1,100 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

