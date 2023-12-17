10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

TXG stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,889,664.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,362 shares of company stock worth $1,168,806. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 137.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 70,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

