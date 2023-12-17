1,027 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

SBAC stock opened at $248.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

