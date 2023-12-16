Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded by KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZWS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

