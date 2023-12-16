Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.35.

Shares of ZS opened at $221.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.09 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $223.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,710,475. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

