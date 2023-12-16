Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.21.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

