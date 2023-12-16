Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,977,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 12,465,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,274.8 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Up 0.7 %
Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.
About Zhejiang Expressway
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zhejiang Expressway
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Zhejiang Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhejiang Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.