Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,977,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 12,465,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,274.8 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Up 0.7 %

Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

About Zhejiang Expressway

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

