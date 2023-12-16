Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Qiagen in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.43. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,257,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,412,000 after buying an additional 1,072,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Qiagen by 81.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,658,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

