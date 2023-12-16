YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Short Interest Update

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of YS Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

YS Biopharma Stock Up 5.7 %

YS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. YS Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

