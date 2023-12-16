YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $49.94 Average PT from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.56.
Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Institutional Trading of YETI
YETI Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of YETI opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31. YETI has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.