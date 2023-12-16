YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $49.94 Average PT from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. B. Riley began coverage on YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at $121,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 46,473.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,308,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in YETI by 132.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after buying an additional 1,335,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in YETI by 144.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after buying an additional 1,099,929 shares during the period.

Shares of YETI opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31. YETI has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

