Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Yatra Online Price Performance

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.62 on Friday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

