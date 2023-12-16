Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Financial Review

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 3.30% 8.63% 4.05% Shimano 13.95% 11.73% 10.67%

Dividends

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Yara International ASA pays out 189.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yara International ASA and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 1 0 1 0 2.00 Shimano 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yara International ASA and Shimano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $24.05 billion 0.37 $2.78 billion $1.13 15.36 Shimano $4.76 billion 2.83 $986.98 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Summary

Shimano beats Yara International ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a hand held nitrogen measurement tool; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

