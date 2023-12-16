Yamaha Motor Stock to Split on Thursday, December 28th (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

YAMHF stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

