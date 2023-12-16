Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. Xylem has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

