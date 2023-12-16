Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0849 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $28.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.