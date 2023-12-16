Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,654,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 4,911,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.3 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

