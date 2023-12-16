Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) PT Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

