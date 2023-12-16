Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.5 %
Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.