Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

