Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.45

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $139.45 and last traded at $139.22, with a volume of 24696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

