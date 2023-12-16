Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Waters

Waters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $320.14 on Wednesday. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.61 and a 200 day moving average of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.