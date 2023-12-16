Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $518.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

