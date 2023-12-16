Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

