Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.92

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.92 and last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 38880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

