Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 762,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 973,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $236.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

