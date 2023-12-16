Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $209.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.95. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

