William Blair Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $997.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $985.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $918.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.35. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $100,672,412. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.