Will Hoy Purchases 54,656 Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) insider Will Hoy acquired 54,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £60,668.16 ($76,158.88).
Luceco Stock Up 3.4 %
LUCE opened at GBX 120 ($1.51) on Friday. Luceco plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.61 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.60. The company has a market cap of £192.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.
Luceco Company Profile
