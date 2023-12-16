Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.6 %

WPM opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.