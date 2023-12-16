WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.47

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 418046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

