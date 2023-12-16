Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) PT Raised to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of WEST opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.44. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

