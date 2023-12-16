Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

