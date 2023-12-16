Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 466.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $53.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

