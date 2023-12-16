Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

