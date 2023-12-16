Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VHT opened at $245.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.